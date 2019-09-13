Drug Peddler Caught, Contraband Seized In Faisalabad
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) -:A team of anti-narcotics force Punjab caught a narcotics smuggler and seized charas, opium from a vehicle which was being transported to Faisalabad via Sahianwala interchange on Friday.
On information the ANF team stopped a vehicle at Sahianwala motorway interchange and seized 2.4 kg charas and 3.6 kg opium from the vehicle.
The team arrested drug smuggler identified Zulifqar Ali Shah s/o Multan Shah r/o Shah Jee colony district Peshawer.
A case was registered against the accused.