UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Drug Peddler Caught, Contraband Seized In Faisalabad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 04:16 PM

Drug peddler caught, contraband seized in Faisalabad

A team of anti-narcotics force Punjab caught a narcotics smuggler and seized charas, opium from a vehicle which was being transported to Faisalabad via Sahianwala interchange on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) -:A team of anti-narcotics force Punjab caught a narcotics smuggler and seized charas, opium from a vehicle which was being transported to Faisalabad via Sahianwala interchange on Friday.

On information the ANF team stopped a vehicle at Sahianwala motorway interchange and seized 2.4 kg charas and 3.6 kg opium from the vehicle.

The team arrested drug smuggler identified Zulifqar Ali Shah s/o Multan Shah r/o Shah Jee colony district Peshawer.

A case was registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Multan Faisalabad Punjab Motorway Vehicle From

Recent Stories

People to be provided very possible assistance at ..

4 minutes ago

Trials to select Tug of War team on Sept 20

5 minutes ago

Diplomats condemn western countries for unilateral ..

5 minutes ago

KP Forest Dept retrieves 141,468 kanal state land

13 minutes ago

PM's public meeting in Muzaffarabad to become rall ..

13 minutes ago

Transfer, postings in Water and Sanitation Agency ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.