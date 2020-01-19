UrduPoint.com
Drug Peddler Caught During Search Operation

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 02:40 PM

Drug peddler caught during search operation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) -:Multan police arrested a notorious drug peddler besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons during house-to-house search operation launched here in the jurisdictions of three different police station areas, police said on Sunday.

According to police sources, accompanied by the officials of other law enforcement agencies, the police team encircled the area linking Chah 14/MR, Bahderpur and suburban areas in the jurisdictions of Makhdoom Rasheed, Gulgasht and City Shujabad police stations and started combing. The team also arrested a notorious drug peddler Mahmood alias Modi wanted to police in over dozens of cases. The joint task team recovered 2.150 kilogram hashish and seven illegal weapons during the search operation.

Further investigation was underway.

