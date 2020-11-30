UrduPoint.com
Drug Peddler Caught With Narcotics

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 04:31 PM

Drug peddler caught with narcotics

Police on Monday arrested a drug pusher and recovered narcotics from his possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Police on Monday arrested a drug pusher and recovered narcotics from his possession.

According to police, a team of Lundianwala police, on a tip-off, conducted a raid in its limits and apprehended a drug trafficker. The police seized more than 7 kg hashish form hispossession and sent him behind the bars.

Further investigation was underway.

