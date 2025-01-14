Drug peddler convicted

A court of Additional District and Sessions Judge on Tuesday awarded five-year imprisonment with a fine of Rs 50,000 to a drug peddler in a narcotics case

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) A court of Additional District and Sessions Judge on Tuesday awarded five-year imprisonment with a fine of Rs 50,000 to a drug peddler in a narcotics case.

According to the prosecution, Muhammad Akram was arrested

with 550 grams hashish by Daulat Gate police in 2024.

The police

registered a case against the accused and submitted the challan

to the court for proceeding.

The accused would have to face additional two-month imprisonment

in case he failed to pay fine.