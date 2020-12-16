Drug peddler convicted in Faisalabad

A court on Wednesday convicted a drug peddler involved in a narcotics case of Thikriwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :A court on Wednesday convicted a drug peddler involved in a narcotics case of Thikriwala police station.

According to the prosecution, police had arrested a drug pusher, Abdul Jabbar, and recovered 1.

450 kilograms 'bhukki' (poppy dust) from his possession some time ago.

Deciding the case, Additional Sessions Judge Shehzad Ahmad awarded 14 months rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs.30,000 to the accused. The convict will have to undergo an additional term of one month if he failed to pay fine.