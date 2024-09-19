Open Menu

Drug-peddler Cop Held Along With 2 Accomplices

Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Drug-peddler cop held along with 2 accomplices

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) A sub-inspector was arrested red-handed and 70-kg drugs were recovered from him.

According to the FIR, Sub-Inspector Sajawal arrested a drug dealer and recovered 70-kg drugs from him. However, the policeman released the drug dealer after taking Rs 8 lakh bribe from him.

He also contacted a dismissed constable Tukasar for selling the recovered drugs and demanded Rs. 50,000 per kg commission.

However, Tukasar was caught by a team of Narcotics Investigation Unit South during the sale process. Coming to know about connivance of SI Sajawal, the NI unit also arrested him. One of their accomplice, a woman, Rukhsana, was also arrested, and drugs were seized.

A case has been registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Drugs Sale Women FIR From

Recent Stories

SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemente ..

SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” ..

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New Yo ..

PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York

3 hours ago
 Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s cl ..

Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..

4 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

4 hours ago
President Biden says Pak-US relations important fo ..

President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security

4 hours ago
 Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartph ..

Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

9 hours ago
 Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in Wha ..

Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp

22 hours ago
 Punjab govt decides to drops political cases again ..

Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan