Drug-peddler Cop Held Along With 2 Accomplices
Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) A sub-inspector was arrested red-handed and 70-kg drugs were recovered from him.
According to the FIR, Sub-Inspector Sajawal arrested a drug dealer and recovered 70-kg drugs from him. However, the policeman released the drug dealer after taking Rs 8 lakh bribe from him.
He also contacted a dismissed constable Tukasar for selling the recovered drugs and demanded Rs. 50,000 per kg commission.
However, Tukasar was caught by a team of Narcotics Investigation Unit South during the sale process. Coming to know about connivance of SI Sajawal, the NI unit also arrested him. One of their accomplice, a woman, Rukhsana, was also arrested, and drugs were seized.
A case has been registered against the accused.
