Drug peddler couple held; drugs recovered

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Police claimed to have arrested a drug peddler couple belonged to an Inter-district drug smuggling gang and recovered 10 kilogrames high quality opium.

ASI Shiraz Qamar incharge police picket Jamlera along with heavy police contingent stopped a suspicious car in which couple along with children were sitting.

Police recovered huge quantity of opium from secret boxes of car during checking. The couple was identified as Saeed Ahmad and his wife Fouzia Bibi.

The family hailed from Islamabad and belonged to an inter-district drug smuggler gang who sell drugs in various districts of Punjab including Vehari district.

Police have shifted the family at unknown place for further investigation.