UrduPoint.com

Drug Peddler Couple Held; Drugs Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published October 21, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Drug peddler couple held; drugs recovered

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Police claimed to have arrested a drug peddler couple belonged to an Inter-district drug smuggling gang and recovered 10 kilogrames high quality opium.

ASI Shiraz Qamar incharge police picket Jamlera along with heavy police contingent stopped a suspicious car in which couple along with children were sitting.

Police recovered huge quantity of opium from secret boxes of car during checking. The couple was identified as Saeed Ahmad and his wife Fouzia Bibi.

The family hailed from Islamabad and belonged to an inter-district drug smuggler gang who sell drugs in various districts of Punjab including Vehari district.

Police have shifted the family at unknown place for further investigation.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Punjab Drugs Car Wife Shiraz Vehari Family From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Turkiye agree to enhance cooperation in ..

Pakistan, Turkiye agree to enhance cooperation in field of drama, film

1 hour ago
 LCCI office-bearers meet Philippines' Charge d’A ..

LCCI office-bearers meet Philippines' Charge d’Affairs,DG IPO

1 hour ago
 PTI workers taka to street to protest against ECP' ..

PTI workers taka to street to protest against ECP's verdict

3 hours ago
 Islamabad police take PTI MPA Salih Mohammad, KP p ..

Islamabad police take PTI MPA Salih Mohammad, KP police constable into custody

3 hours ago
 Will not take extension, retire in five weeks: COA ..

Will not take extension, retire in five weeks: COAS Bajwa

4 hours ago
 Participants Of 24Th National Security Workshop Vi ..

Participants Of 24Th National Security Workshop Visits Naval Headquarters

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.