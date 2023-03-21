Drug peddler couple held with Opium, Hashish

Haram Gate police have arrested a drug peddler and his wife and recovered opium and hashish from his possession during a raid conducted here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Haram Gate police have arrested a drug peddler and his wife and recovered opium and hashish from his possession during a raid conducted here on Tuesday.

According to police sources, working on a tip-off, a police team of Haram Gate police station conducted a raid at Pull Shedi Laal and arrested two notorious drug peddler couple Tariq s/o Muhammad Rafique and his wife Ameeran Mai.

The police team recovered four-kilogram opium and 1.440-kilogram hashish from their possession. The arrested couple was going to supply drugs at different points of the city, police sources said.

The case has been registered against the criminals and further investigations were underway from them, police sources added.