Drug Peddler Couple Held With Opium, Hashish

Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2023 | 07:03 PM

Haram Gate police have arrested a drug peddler and his wife and recovered opium and hashish from his possession during a raid conducted here on Tuesday

According to police sources, working on a tip-off, a police team of Haram Gate police station conducted a raid at Pull Shedi Laal and arrested two notorious drug peddler couple Tariq s/o Muhammad Rafique and his wife Ameeran Mai.

The police team recovered four-kilogram opium and 1.440-kilogram hashish from their possession. The arrested couple was going to supply drugs at different points of the city, police sources said.

The case has been registered against the criminals and further investigations were underway from them, police sources added.

