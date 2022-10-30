Drug peddler, gamblers held during crackdown

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :Police have arrested a notorious drug peddler and six gamblers during a crackdown launched across Multan district on Sunday.

In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider, the police launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested a notorious drug peddler Abdul Ghaffar.

City Shujabad Police have also recovered one kilogram charas from his possession.

In another raid, conducted within the limits of City Shujabad Police Station, the police arrested six gamblers and recovered stake money and gambling material from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the outlaws with the concerned police stations, police sources added.