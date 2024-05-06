Drug peddler gets 09 year’s imprisonment

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) A District and Sessions Court of Rawalpindi on Monday awarded nine years’ imprisonment to a drug peddler. The Westridge Police arrested the accused Tahir with 1,500 grams of hashish.

After recording evidence from the witnesses and arguments by the defence and prosecution counsel, the judge also imposed a fine of Rs 80,000 on the convict.