Drug Peddler Gets 09 Year’s Imprisonment
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2024 | 08:20 PM
A District and Sessions Court of Rawalpindi on Monday awarded nine years’ imprisonment to a drug peddler. The Westridge Police arrested the accused Tahir with 1,500 grams of hashish
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) A District and Sessions Court of Rawalpindi on Monday awarded nine years’ imprisonment to a drug peddler. The Westridge Police arrested the accused Tahir with 1,500 grams of hashish.
After recording evidence from the witnesses and arguments by the defence and prosecution counsel, the judge also imposed a fine of Rs 80,000 on the convict.
Recent Stories
World Bank delegation calls on Shaza Fatima
DC for implementation of Roti, Naan's revised rates
Hujra culture still alive in KP despite mushroom growth of social media
Sindh University Laar Campus Hosts Sports Gala 2024
Ukraine's soldiers mark Easter on the front line
Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Karachi win matches in 9th round of National Women’s Tou ..
LESCO wins Inter-Unit WAPDA Kabaddi Championship
Wafaqi Mohtsib,s Inspection team visits ITP
"Empowering Commuters: Zindigi, Sindh Govt, Mastercard, & People Bus Service Fir ..
Stocks rise on renewed hopes of rate cuts
Russia threatens strikes on UK military targets in Ukraine 'and beyond'
ANF recovers 338 kg drugs in nine operations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC for implementation of Roti, Naan's revised rates7 minutes ago
-
Hujra culture still alive in KP despite mushroom growth of social media7 minutes ago
-
Sindh University Laar Campus Hosts Sports Gala 20247 minutes ago
-
Wafaqi Mohtsib,s Inspection team visits ITP11 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 338 kg drugs in nine operations24 minutes ago
-
Advanced combat strategy effectively thwart attacks, compel militants to retreat: SSP14 minutes ago
-
Aleem Khan reviews Skardu-Gilgit highway situation after landslide14 minutes ago
-
Mashal Initiative Institute holds function to encourage IDD students14 minutes ago
-
Art, craft training classes begin at Qasr-e-Behbood14 minutes ago
-
K-Electric delegation meets DG KDA9 minutes ago
-
DC reviews arrangements for annual Urs of Shah Karim Bulri9 minutes ago
-
CTD busts inter-provincial arms syndicate, four key operatives arrested9 minutes ago