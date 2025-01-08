Open Menu

Drug-peddler Gets 10-year Imprisonment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2025 | 06:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) An Additional Sessions Judge in Multan sentenced a drug-peddler to 10-year rigorous imprisonment and imposed fine here on Wednesday.

According to the prosecution, a team of Muzaffarabad police, under the supervision of Sub-Inspector Kashif Ashraf, conducted an operation in the area in 2023 and recovered 1.850-kg of hashish a drug peddler Abdullah. A case was registered under FIR No. 1112/23 under Section 9.1.

1C of the Anti-Narcotics Act.

The police presented strong evidence against Abdullah after completing a thorough investigation and submitting the challan to the court. Based on the evidence and arguments presented during the trial, the court handed down the sentence, emphasizing the seriousness of the crime.

The court awarded ten year imprisonment and imposed fine Rs 100,000 on the accused, however, the accused would have to face another six month imprisonment in case of default in payment of fine.

