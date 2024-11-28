Open Menu

Drug-peddler Gets 3-year Jail Term

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2024 | 06:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) An additional sessions court awarded three-year imprisonment and imposed Rs 40,000 fine on a drug-peddler in a narcotics case, here on Thursday.

According to the prosecution, Haram Gate police arrested a drug-peddler Muhammad Saleem alias Channa on May 2, 2024 and recovered 540-gram hashish from him.

The police registered a case number 178/24 against the accused and started investigation.

The police presented challan in the court. The court ruled that in case of non-payment of the fine amount, the convict would have to face another six-month imprisonment.

