Drug Peddler Gets 9-Year Jail

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 31, 2024 | 07:32 PM

A Control of Narcotics Substance Court in Taxila has sentenced a drug peddler to 9 years in prison and imposed a fine of Rs 80,000, on Friday

According to Police, The accused, Jaffar Hussain was arrested by local police after 1.

6 kilograms of hashish were found in his possession.

He was charged under section 9-C of the Control of Narcotics Substance Act 1997. After hearing the case, the judge found Jaffar Hussain guilty and sentenced him to 9 years in prison and a fine of Rs 80,000.

