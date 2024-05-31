Drug Peddler Gets 9-Year Jail
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 31, 2024 | 07:32 PM
A Control of Narcotics Substance Court in Taxila has sentenced a drug peddler to 9 years in prison and imposed a fine of Rs 80,000, on Friday
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) A Control of Narcotics Substance Court in Taxila has sentenced a drug peddler to 9 years in prison and imposed a fine of Rs 80,000, on Friday.
According to Police, The accused, Jaffar Hussain was arrested by local police after 1.
6 kilograms of hashish were found in his possession.
He was charged under section 9-C of the Control of Narcotics Substance Act 1997. After hearing the case, the judge found Jaffar Hussain guilty and sentenced him to 9 years in prison and a fine of Rs 80,000.
APP/ajq/378
Recent Stories
Govt. adopts measures to prevent spread of Congo virus
Governor stresses unity among political parties to achieve national progress
Court awards nine years’ imprisonment to a drug peddler
Chairman PARC for collective efforts to preserve medicinal, aromatic plants
Seminar on smog awareness and corporate social responsibility at LCCI
Sindh govt develops unified labour code by consolidating existing labour law: CM
JPMC to AI system used at Johns Hopkins Hospital: CM Murad
FESCO says no load managements under way in its region
Price magistrates given two days ultimatum for improving performance
Several wounded in 'terrible' knife attack in Germany
US Ambassador Blome calls on DyPM Ishaq Dar
Ambassador Baloch visits Brussels Parliament
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt. adopts measures to prevent spread of Congo virus6 minutes ago
-
Governor stresses unity among political parties to achieve national progress6 minutes ago
-
Court awards nine years’ imprisonment to a drug peddler6 minutes ago
-
Seminar on smog awareness and corporate social responsibility at LCCI6 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt develops unified labour code by consolidating existing labour law: CM13 minutes ago
-
JPMC to AI system used at Johns Hopkins Hospital: CM Murad13 minutes ago
-
FESCO says no load managements under way in its region14 minutes ago
-
Price magistrates given two days ultimatum for improving performance14 minutes ago
-
US Ambassador Blome calls on DyPM Ishaq Dar18 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel for stepping up anti-narcotics operation against drug peddlers1 minute ago
-
Commissioner holds meeting with DCs to discuss public service delivery matters1 minute ago
-
District Administration cracks down on land mafia in Jhang3 minutes ago