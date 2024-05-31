Drug peddler gets 9-Year Jail

(@FahadShabbir)

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) A Control of Narcotics Substance Court in Taxila has sentenced a drug peddler to 9 years in prison and imposed a fine of Rs 80,000, on Friday.

According to Police, The accused, Jaffar Hussain was arrested by local police after 1.

6 kilograms of hashish were found in his possession.

He was charged under section 9-C of the Control of Narcotics Substance Act 1997. After hearing the case, the judge found Jaffar Hussain guilty and sentenced him to 9 years in prison and a fine of Rs 80,000.

