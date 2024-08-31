Drug Peddler Gets 9-year Prison Sentence In Hassanabdal
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) A special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) has sentenced Akash Shoukat, a convicted drug peddler, to 9 years in prison and a fine of Rs 80,000.
According to police sources, Shoukat was arrested in April for selling hashish at his den in Mohallah Chaudhrian.
During the proceedings, the public prosecutor argued that the accused was caught red-handed and the evidence connected him to the crime.
The judge, Zahid Mehmood, found the accused guilty and awarded the maximum sentence. In case of non-payment of the fine, Shoukat will face an additional 6 months in jail. He has been sent to Attock Central Jail to serve his sentence.
