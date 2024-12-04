Drug-peddler Gets Nine-year Imprisonment
Faizan Hashmi Published December 04, 2024 | 06:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Additional District and Sessions Judge Multan sentenced a drug-peddler to nine-year imprisonment and imposed fine of Rs. 100,000 after he was found guilty in a narcotics case.
According to the prosecution, in 2023, Assistant Sub-Inspector Faiz Rasool, along with his team from Haram Gate Police Station, conducted a raid that led to the recovery of 1,300 grams of hashish from Muhammad Saleem alias Channa. A case (FIR No. 434/23) was registered under Section 9.
1.3C of the CNSA (Control of Narcotics Substances Act) at Haram Gate Police Station against the drug peddler.
The police completed their investigation with substantial evidence and submitted a comprehensive challan to the court.
On Wednesday, the additional district and sessions judge awarded nine year imprisonment and imposed fine of Rs 100,000 on the accused. The accused would have to face another six month imprisonment in case of default in payment of fine.
