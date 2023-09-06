Open Menu

Drug Peddler Gets Nine Years Imprisonment

Published September 06, 2023

Narcotics Substance Court (CNS) Taxila on Wednesday sentenced to nine-year imprisonment and imposed a fine on a drug peddler

According to the police, the accused Amir Khan was arrested by Wah Saddar Police in the case registered under section 9-C of control of Narcotics Substance Act 1997 after recovering 1120 gram hashish from his custody.

The judge after hearing the arguments of defense and prosecution counsels announced the verdict as the convicted was found guilty of having drugs, subsequently awarded nine-year imprisonment and a fine of Rs 80,00.

During the proceedings, the public prosecutor for the state argued that the accused was caught red-handed while smuggling the contraband and the evidence on record fully connected him with the commission of the offence.

He maintained that the accused was charged with a heinous offence and did not deserve any leniency.

