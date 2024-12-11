Drug Peddler Gets Nine Years’ Imprisonment
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 11, 2024 | 04:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) A District and Sessions Court on Wednesday awarded nine years’ imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case.
According to a Police spokesman, the accused Muhammad Nasir was found guilty of possessing 1,520 grams of hashish and was arrested by Saddar Beroni police in 2023.
After recording evidence from the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution counsels, the Judge also imposed a fine of Rs 200,000 on the convict.
