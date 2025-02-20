Open Menu

Drug Peddler Gets Nine Years’ Imprisonment

Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2025 | 11:02 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) A District and Sessions Court on Thursday awarded nine years’ imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case.

According to a Police spokesman, the accused Abid Hussain was found guilty of possessing 1,250 grams of hashish and was arrested by Naseerabad police in 2023.

After recording evidence from the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution counsels, the Judge also imposed a fine of Rs 200,000 on the convict.

