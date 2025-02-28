Drug peddler gets nine years’ imprisonment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) A District and Sessions Court on Friday awarded nine years’ imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case.

According to a Police spokesman, the accused Zahid was found guilty of possessing 1,500 grams of hashish and was arrested by Ratta Amral police in 2023.

After recording evidence from the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution counsels, the Judge also imposed a fine of Rs 80,000 on the convict.