Drug Peddler Gets Nine Years’ Imprisonment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2025 | 08:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) A District and Sessions Court on Saturday awarded nine years’ imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case.

According to a Police spokesman, the accused Jalal Shah was found guilty of possessing 1,700 grams of hashish and was arrested by Cantt police in 2024.

After recording evidence from the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution counsels, the Judge also imposed a fine of Rs 80,000 on the convict.

