Drug peddler gets nine years’ imprisonment

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) A District and Sessions Court on Tuesday awarded nine years’ imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case.

According to a police spokesman, the accused Irfan Ali was found guilty of possessing 1,480 grams of hashish and was arrested by Airport police in December 2024.

After recording evidence from the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution counsels, the Judge also imposed a fine of Rs200,000 on the convict.