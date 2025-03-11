Drug Peddler Gets Nine Years’ Imprisonment
Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2025 | 07:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) A District and Sessions Court on Tuesday awarded nine years’ imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case.
According to a police spokesman, the accused Irfan Ali was found guilty of possessing 1,480 grams of hashish and was arrested by Airport police in December 2024.
After recording evidence from the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution counsels, the Judge also imposed a fine of Rs200,000 on the convict.
Recent Stories
Attack on Jaffar Express: PTI demands accountability of interior, defence minist ..
National T20 Cup 2024-25 to commence from Friday
Har Pal Zinda with OPPO Reno 13 Series – Pre-Orders Now Open!
Terrorists attack Jaffar Express in Balochistan’s Bolan area
Emirati Doctor's Day: Honouring doctors' efforts in promoting public health
Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract for Design Quarter at d3
Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 billion in 2024
TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water project in Uzbekistan
Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe launch 'Ra'idah' to empower wom ..
China expands low-altitude economy as key growth driver
US judge stays deportation of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil
NADRA launches Pakistan’s first “dematerialized digital identity card”
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AC Kharian inspects cleanliness campaign6 minutes ago
-
6 illegal arms owners held, 2 Kalashnikovs & 2 rifles recovered6 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt keen to support of every small/medium-sized business : CM Aide6 minutes ago
-
Two dengue patients reported6 minutes ago
-
PLRA’s KPI Dashboard undergoing improvement to evaluate officials’ performance6 minutes ago
-
Tax authorities seal 2 outlets for violating PoS rules6 minutes ago
-
FIA Multan arrests PO in corruption, fraud case6 minutes ago
-
Child begging crisis: Ramazan charity exploited by organized networks6 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler gets nine years’ imprisonment6 minutes ago
-
Pre-Iftar raids ordered as 85 shopkeepers arrested on profiteering in a day6 minutes ago
-
DPM/FM Dar chairs CCOP meeting to review ongoing initiatives6 minutes ago
-
President's address to parliament cleared all rumours about canal issue: Nisar Khuhro6 minutes ago