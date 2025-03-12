Open Menu

Drug Peddler Gets Nine Years Imprisonment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2025 | 08:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) A drug peddler was awarded nine year imprisonment and fine by the judge of a sessions court in Multan on Wednesday.

According to the prosecution, Mumtazabad police had arrested a notorious drug peddler Muamar Saleem s/o Muhammad Saleem resident of RaamKali Street Hanif Town and recovered over one kilogram hashish from his possession during a crackdown launched on September 2024.

A case number 2576/24 was registered against the criminal under section 9.1.3C.

On Wednesday, the Sessions Judge Multan awarded nine year imprisonment and imposed fine Rs 80,000 on the accused. The accused would have to face another three months imprisonment in case of default in paying fine.

