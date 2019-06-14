Drug peddler gets over 20-year jail in Dera Ghazi Khan

Model Court Dera Ghazi Khan on Friday sentenced a drug peddler over 20-year imprisonment

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :Model Court Dera Ghazi Khan on Friday sentenced a drug peddler over 20-year imprisonment.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Razaullah Khan, deciding five cases against accused Munawwar Iqbal Lalu, awarded him imprisonment for four years and six months in each case.

He will also pay Rs 100,000 fine ie 20,000 each in five cases. Overall 6,680g hashish was recovered from the accused, according to the record of five cases.