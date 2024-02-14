Drug Peddler, Gutka Supplier Arrested
Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2024 | 10:04 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) In two separate operations conducted by District Keamari's Mochko Police Station on Wednesday, suspects engaged in drug peddling and gutka supply were apprehended.
According to SSP Keamari, Arif Aslam Rao, the first operation led to the arrest of Sajid Hussain, accused of drug peddling, by Mochko police station.
A case was filed following the recovery of 65 grams of cocaine from the suspect's possession.
In another operation, a motorcyclist gutka supplier was detained at the Mochko check post near Hub Chowki. A case was registered after the recovery of one sack containing 200 packets of hazardous gutka/mawa from the suspect.
Further investigations are underway with the arrested individuals.
