Drug Peddler Held, 1-kg Heroine Recovered
Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2025 | 01:30 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested a drug peddler and recovered
over one kilogram of heroin from his possession.
According to a spokesperson for police, Sadar police raided and arrested Falak Sher
near pull Battan.
On a tip-off, the police apprehended the suspect red-handed and recovered 1060 gram heroin,
Rs 3000 and two mobile phones.
A case was registered against the accused and legal action had been launched.
