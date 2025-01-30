Drug peddler held, 1-kg heroine recovered

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested a drug peddler and recovered

over one kilogram of heroin from his possession.

According to a spokesperson for police, Sadar police raided and arrested Falak Sher

near pull Battan.

On a tip-off, the police apprehended the suspect red-handed and recovered 1060 gram heroin,

Rs 3000 and two mobile phones.

A case was registered against the accused and legal action had been launched.