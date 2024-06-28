Open Menu

Drug Peddler Held; 1010g Hashish Recovered

Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2024 | 10:30 AM

Drug peddler held; 1010g hashish recovered

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Dera police, during the operation on Friday, arrested the drug peddler and recovered hashish and ice from his possession in the jurisdiction of Shaheed Nawab Khan police station

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of District Police Officer Nasir Mehmood, a police team led by Sheikh Muhammad Bilal SHO Shaheed Nawab Khan police station conducted the operation, arrested the drug peddler Hazrat Ali, son of Allah Nawaz, a resident of Rehmani Khel, and recovered 1010 grams of hashish and 72 grams of ice from his possession.

Police have registered a case against the arrested drug peddler and started a further probe.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Police Station Nasir From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 June 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 June 2024

2 hours ago
 ECC approves technical supplementary grants

ECC approves technical supplementary grants

11 hours ago
 Govt urged to take serious action against Swat lik ..

Govt urged to take serious action against Swat like incidents

11 hours ago
 Shanghai Yangpu District: A model for Karachi's ur ..

Shanghai Yangpu District: A model for Karachi's urban development

12 hours ago
 'Azm-e-Istehkam' imperative for peace, stability, ..

'Azm-e-Istehkam' imperative for peace, stability, economic activity: Asif

12 hours ago
Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) award ceremony on ..

Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) award ceremony on June 28

12 hours ago
 Court rejects PTI founder & his wife's appeals for ..

Court rejects PTI founder & his wife's appeals for suspension of sentence in mar ..

12 hours ago
 Steps taken for preparation, delivery of pending 8 ..

Steps taken for preparation, delivery of pending 80,000 certificates: BBISE chai ..

12 hours ago
 SSUET organizes seminar to mark Int'l Olympic Day

SSUET organizes seminar to mark Int'l Olympic Day

12 hours ago
 Members of the National Assembly from various con ..

Members of the National Assembly from various constituencies Thursday called on ..

12 hours ago
 Legal reforms essential to ensure justice, equalit ..

Legal reforms essential to ensure justice, equality for women: Federal Minister ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan