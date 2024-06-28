Drug peddler held; 1010g hashish recovered

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Dera police, during the operation on Friday, arrested the drug peddler and recovered hashish and ice from his possession in the jurisdiction of Shaheed Nawab Khan police station.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of District Police Officer Nasir Mehmood, a police team led by Sheikh Muhammad Bilal SHO Shaheed Nawab Khan police station conducted the operation, arrested the drug peddler Hazrat Ali, son of Allah Nawaz, a resident of Rehmani Khel, and recovered 1010 grams of hashish and 72 grams of ice from his possession.

Police have registered a case against the arrested drug peddler and started a further probe.