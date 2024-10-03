Drug-peddler held, 11kg drugs recovered

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Police arrested a drug-peddler and recovered over 11 kilograms of hashish from him, here on Thursday.

SHO City Lodhran, on a tip off, raided and arrested a drug-peddler named Iqbal Larr and recovered 11.

140-kg hashish, Rs 5,000 in cash and a mobile-phone from him. The accused confessed supplying drugs into various areas during initial interrogation.

DPO Kamran Mumtaz appreciated the SHO City police station Lodhran Zafar Garwan and his team and announced cash reward for them.