Drug Peddler Held; 12 Kg Hashish Recovered

Published October 18, 2024

KHYBER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) In a successful crackdown, the Bara police on Friday arrested a drug peddler and recovered 12 kg hashish from the secret compartment of a motor car.

According to Police, SHO Bara Hardam Gul and Sub-Inspector Sawab Khan intercepted a suspicious car at a picket in the Navia Kamar area here and on checking the car recovered 12 kg of hashish from the secret compartments of the car.

The police arrested the drug peddler Shiraz on the spot and shifted him to Bara police station where a case was registered and further investigation was started.

