SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Police on Saturday arrested an alleged drug-peddler and recovered narcotics from him.

A spokesperson for police said that a Kotmomin police team, headed by SHO Khurram Shahzad, conducted a raid and arrested a drug-peddler, Nahib Sultan.

Police recovered 9.480-kg hashish and 3.391-kg opium from him. The police registered a case against the accused.