Drug peddler held; 1250 grams Marijuana recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Police in their ongoing drive against drug peddlers conducted a raid and arrested an accused besides recovering 1250 grams charras ( Marijuana) from his possession.

According to a police spokesman, Gunjmandi police held a drug peddler namely Amin Shah and recovered 1250 grams Marijuana.

A cases has been registered against him under Narcotics Control Act while further investigation is underway, he added.