Drug peddler held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :The police here arrested a drug peddler and recovered over one kilogram drugs from his possession.

According to police spokesman, a team of Jaranwala city police station caught a drug peddler Qasim Ali from the area. The police recovered 1.1 kilogram hashish and 0.1 kilogram heroin form his possession.

A case was registered against the accused under section 9-C/CNSA.