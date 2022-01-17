UrduPoint.com

Drug Peddler Held, 1.3 Kg Narcotics Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2022 | 08:17 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Police have arrested drug pusher and recovered 1.3 kg drugs from his possession here Monday, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Civil line police held Muhammad Arslan and recovered 1.

3 kg drugs from his custody.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.

SP Pothohar appreciated the performance of police adding that the crackdown on drug dealers will be continued without any discrimination.

