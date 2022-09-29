UrduPoint.com

Drug Peddler Held: 15 Kg Charras Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published September 29, 2022 | 01:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers on Thursday arrested an accused besides recovering 15 kg charras from his possession.

A police spokesperson said that Cantt police arrested Muzaffar Khan, a drug peddler allegedly supplying drugs in different city areas and students.

The spokesperson said that a case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police Potohar appreciated Cantt police team and directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations and drug peddlers and bootleggers, he added.

