Drug peddler held, 1,500 grams heroin recovered

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :The police have arrested a drug peddler from an area lying within the jurisdiction of Civil Lines Police Station and recovered drugs from his possession.

A police spokesman on Sunday said here that acting on a tip-off, a police party of PS Civil Lines raided a den and arrested a drug pusher.

"The police also recovered 1,500 grams of heroin from the possession of the suspect," the spokesman added.

Civil Lines police have registered a case against the accused.

Further probe was underway.