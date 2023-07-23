Drug Peddler Held, 1,500 Grams Heroin Recovered
Faizan Hashmi Published July 23, 2023 | 01:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :The police have arrested a drug peddler from an area lying within the jurisdiction of Civil Lines Police Station and recovered drugs from his possession.
A police spokesman on Sunday said here that acting on a tip-off, a police party of PS Civil Lines raided a den and arrested a drug pusher.
"The police also recovered 1,500 grams of heroin from the possession of the suspect," the spokesman added.
Civil Lines police have registered a case against the accused.
Further probe was underway.