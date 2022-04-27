drug-peddler held

The district police have arrested a drug-peddler with narcotics

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :The district police have arrested a drug-peddler with narcotics.

According to a spokesman, Sub-Inspector (In-charge of Regiment Bazaar post) Ijaz-ul-Haq of Cantt police station, along with his team, recovered 1.560kg hashish from one Abid alias Abida, arrested him and sent him behind bars after registering a case against him.