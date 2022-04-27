UrduPoint.com

Drug-peddler Held

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2022 | 06:27 PM

drug-peddler held

The district police have arrested a drug-peddler with narcotics

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :The district police have arrested a drug-peddler with narcotics.

According to a spokesman, Sub-Inspector (In-charge of Regiment Bazaar post) Ijaz-ul-Haq of Cantt police station, along with his team, recovered 1.560kg hashish from one Abid alias Abida, arrested him and sent him behind bars after registering a case against him.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Post From

Recent Stories

Internet outages in French cities after cable 'att ..

Internet outages in French cities after cable 'attacks': operator

31 seconds ago
 Five held for gambling

Five held for gambling

33 seconds ago
 Logistic challenges may hinder Ukraine arms shipme ..

Logistic challenges may hinder Ukraine arms shipments

34 seconds ago
 Norway to Donate $43Mln to UK-Led Military Fund fo ..

Norway to Donate $43Mln to UK-Led Military Fund for Ukraine - Defense Ministry

36 seconds ago
 Distt admin imposes fine on profiteers

Distt admin imposes fine on profiteers

3 minutes ago
 91 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab ..

91 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.