Drug-peddler Held
Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2022 | 06:00 PM
Sialkot, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :District police, in a crackdown on drug-peddlers, arrested a man along with narcotics.
According to a spokesman, Qila Kalarwala police arrested Salamat from Sattarpur with 1.540kg hashish.
Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering a case against him.
