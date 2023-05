MUZAFFARGARH, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a woman drug peddler and recovered 300-gram heroine from her in the limits of Jitoi police station.

According to police sources, the accused was identified as Tasleem Bibi, wife of Muhammad Farooq, resident of Qaiser Ghazlani. Police said action against outlaws would be continued.