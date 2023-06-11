Drug peddler held

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :Taxila Police during a honey trap rounded up a member of inter provincial racket of drugs supplier supplying drugs to the students of the various educational institutions and recovered huge quantity of the drugs from his possession which was being supplied to the potential customers- mostly students of the various colleges and universities of twin cities of Taxila and Wah Cantonment.

Police sources said that a team of Taxila Police led by station house officer Sub Inspector Sarmad Ilyas organized a honey trap for Sanab Gull- a native of Khyber agency and presently operating from Thatta Khalil and recovered 2.130-kilogram hashish from his possession. Police sources said that during the preliminary interrogation the accused confessed to be a member of an inter provincial gang of drug supplier supplying drugs among youth.