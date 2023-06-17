Drug-peddler held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :The district police have arrested a notorious drug-dealer and recovered narcotics from him.

According to police, Rangpura police arrested Saeed Khan, who is reported to be the leader of an inter-provincial drugs trafficking gang, and recovered 15kg hashish from him.

A few days ago, 33-kg hashish was recovered from four members of the same gang, said police officials.

Police have sent the accused behind bars after registered a case in this regard.