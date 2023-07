SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Muradpur police arrested a notorious drug-peddler with narcotics here on Saturday.

According to a police spokesperson, crackdown on drug-peddlers continued across the district.

SHO Muradpur police station, along with a police team, raided and detained a drug-peddler Asghar Ali and recovered 2.120kg hashish.

Police have sent the accused behind bars.