SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Muradpur police claimed on Sunday to have arrested a notorious drug peddler with narcotics.

In a crackdown against drug peddlers, the police during a special checking detained a notorious drug peddler identified as Bilal Iqbal and recovered 1.3 kghashish from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused.