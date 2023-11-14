Open Menu

Drug Peddler Held

Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Drug peddler held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Police claimed to have arrested a drug peddler on Tuesday.

Ugoki police arrested Ejaz alias Jajee with 5,200 gram hashish. A case has been registered.

