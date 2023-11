SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) District police claimed to have arrested a notorious drug peddler with narcotics, here on Saturday.

According to a police spokesperson, Qila Kalarwala police in a crackdown against drug peddlers, detained a notorious drug peddler namely Sufiyan Ashraf Alias with 2110 gram hashish.

Police have registered a case against drug peddler.