Drug Peddler Held

Faizan Hashmi Published July 07, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Drug peddler held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) The district police claimed to have arrested a notorious drug peddler with narcotics.

According to the police, SHO Head Marala along with police team during a crackdown against drug peddlers and criminal elements, detained a notorious drug peddler Shrafat Ali with 1.50kg hashish.

Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering a case in this regard.

