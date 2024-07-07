Drug peddler held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) The district police claimed to have arrested a notorious drug peddler with narcotics.

According to the police, SHO Head Marala along with police team during a crackdown against drug peddlers and criminal elements, detained a notorious drug peddler Shrafat Ali with 1.50kg hashish.

Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering a case in this regard.