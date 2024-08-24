Drug-peddler held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) The district police have arrested a drug-peddler and recovered narcotics.

According to a police spokesperson, SHO City Pasrur police station, along with a police team, conducted a raid detained drug-peddler Saifur-Rehman and recovered 1260-gram hashish.

Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering a case in this regard.