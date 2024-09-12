Drug-peddler held

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Police arrested a notorious drug-peddler and recovered over one-kilogram heroin from him, here on Thursday.

According to a spokesperson for police, Sadar police Dunyapur, on a tip-off, raided at Qutubpur Adda and arrested Javed Iqbal and recovered 1,040-gram heroin powder from his possession.

The case was registered against the accused.