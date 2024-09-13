Open Menu

Drug-peddler Held

Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2024 | 07:20 PM

Drug-peddler held

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Police arrested a notorious drug-peddler and recovered over 10-kilogram hashish from him, here on Friday.

According to a spokesperson for police, Qureshi Wala police, on a tip-off, arrested Tariq Bhutta and recovered 10.

600-kg hashish from him.

DPO Kamran Mumtaz appreciated the SHO Qureshi Wala Imran Siyal and his team. He directed the police officials to expedite targeted operation against suspects involved in drugs related business.

