Drug-peddler Held
Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2024 | 07:20 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Police arrested a notorious drug-peddler and recovered over 10-kilogram hashish from him, here on Friday.
According to a spokesperson for police, Qureshi Wala police, on a tip-off, arrested Tariq Bhutta and recovered 10.
600-kg hashish from him.
DPO Kamran Mumtaz appreciated the SHO Qureshi Wala Imran Siyal and his team. He directed the police officials to expedite targeted operation against suspects involved in drugs related business.
Recent Stories
Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad Nadeem
COAS vows to comprehensively defeat hostile terrorist nexus
Court orders to confiscate Zulfi Bukhari's properties in £190m corruption case
South Africa women Cricket teams arrives in Multan
Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meeting over disagreement on Proposa ..
IHC sets aside PTI MNA'arrests, declares FIRs as “good comedy”
Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, NA told
Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Malaika Arora’s father Anil Aror ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024
Training Class at VTI Garment City
Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Taxila
More Stories From Pakistan
-
BISE Nawabshah announces date for submission of enrollment forms2 minutes ago
-
Additional Session Judge rejects bail application of Karsaz accident accused in drug case12 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM to approach fed govt to ban Gujo-Bulo fishing net22 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's inclusion in top tiers of Global Cybersecurity Index good news for IT industry: Shaza Fat ..32 minutes ago
-
CM pays tribute to religious services of Hazrat Mian Mir (R.A)32 minutes ago
-
DPO police pledges support for Ghazian welfare32 minutes ago
-
RWMC conducts anti-smog/dengue activities in city areas32 minutes ago
-
COAS vows to comprehensively defeat hostile terrorist nexus36 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s 83 percent population unable to afford nutritious diet, 5 percent lack minimum energy i ..41 minutes ago
-
ESD to provide all possible support to Rescue 1122 AJ&K42 minutes ago
-
Bilal Yasin reviews arrangements for Eid Milad42 minutes ago
-
PE gas pipelines installed to replace corroded supply line: Musadik42 minutes ago