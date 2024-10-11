Drug Peddler Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2024 | 03:20 PM
Recent Stories
IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha
PCB constitutes new selection committee
The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..
The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..
“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar
Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup
Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week
20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket attack on Dukki coalmines
England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024
‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surpasses 150,000 Downloads
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM's move to terminate 5 IPPs contracts praised2 minutes ago
-
Dacoit killed in shootout2 minutes ago
-
Road accident: 3 killed near Toba Tek Singh2 minutes ago
-
IRCRA, BKUC conference promotes peace, environmental stewardship across nation3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan set to boost food, snack exports to gulf states12 minutes ago
-
ECP seeks report regarding clashes during vote recount in NA 23112 minutes ago
-
Murder attempt: Police arrested accused13 minutes ago
-
13 held for carrying liquor13 minutes ago
-
ECOSF to hold webinar on `Enhancing Clinical Reasoning Skills’13 minutes ago
-
Fakhar Imam saddened by Elahi Buksh Soomro death23 minutes ago
-
IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha28 minutes ago
-
Excise Deptt's new SOPs to tackle agent mafia32 minutes ago