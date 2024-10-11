Open Menu

Drug Peddler Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Drug peddler held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) The district police have arrested a drug-peddler with narcotics.

The Muradpur police arrested Muhammad Ghafoor and recovered 5.650kg hashish from him.

Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering a case in this regard.

