Drug Peddler Held
Muhammad Irfan Published November 06, 2024 | 11:40 AM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) District police claimed to have arrested a drug peddler with narcotics,here on Wednesday.
According to police spokesperson,city Daska police in a crackdown against drug peddlers detained a drug peddler namely as Khurram Shahzad with 4.08kg hashish.
Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering a case in this regard.
