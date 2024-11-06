Open Menu

Drug Peddler Held

Muhammad Irfan Published November 06, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Drug peddler held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) District police claimed to have arrested a drug peddler with narcotics,here on Wednesday.

According to police spokesperson,city Daska police in a crackdown against drug peddlers detained a drug peddler namely as Khurram Shahzad with 4.08kg hashish.

Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering a case in this regard.

