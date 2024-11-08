Open Menu

Drug Peddler Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 08, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Drug peddler held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Headmara police during a crackdown on Friday arrested a drug peddler and recovered 1.350 kg hashish from his possession.

The accused was identified as Waqar Ali.

Police sent the accused behind the bars after registering a case.

